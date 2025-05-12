Next Mafia game goes back to basics by rewinding to early 1900s Sicily

You could be forgiven for assuming the long-running Mafia series had received the kiss of death. It was, after all, the reasonable conclusion: after two critically-acclaimed story-focused games, Mafia 3 (whatevah happened there) tried to squeeze the open-world trend and fumbled the job so hard it was excommunicated from the family. That animal Lincoln Clay — I can't even say his name.

Much like the real-world Cosa Nostra, though, the series isn't out for the count quite yet ± it's just been in witness protection for a bit. Rumors swirled about a fourth entry (or, well, fifth if you count the remake of the original), and these have finally been proven correct with the reveal of Mafia: The Old Country.

Personally, I was hoping for a 70s Vegas game in the vein of Casino, but this looks intriguing too. The Old Country puts you in the shoes of Sicilian' Enzo Favara, who joins a Mafia cosca in the early 1900s to seek more out of life by making others' lives worse. The concrete jungles of previous games have been swapped out for sun-drenched rural Sicily, but there's evidently still plenty of darkness to be found here. And luckily – most definitely to get ahead of any comparisons to Mafia 3 – the developers have already confirmed that the game will be story-based, linear, and run you only $50, a breath of fresh air in an industry where prices seem to rise every week.

