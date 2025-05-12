Recall of finger-amputating Igloo coolers expanded

A design flaw in the tow handles of rolling coolers made by Igloo before last year has resulted in dozens of crushing injuries and even amputated consumers' fingers. The coolers were finally recalled (there's more than a million of them in circulation!) and now another 130,000 are being added to the list. The tow handle can pinch fingertips against the cooler.

CAUTION: Be aware of pinch points which may occur on or around handles, latches, hinges, lids, and other moving components of the cooler. Avoid placing hands and fingers where injury or damage can occur. Injuries could occur if the handles, latches, hinges, lid, and other moving components on coolers are not used properly. Use safe practices on latches, handles, hinges when using them. Be aware that loose clothing and jewelry may also be caught in pivot areas of your cooler. Children should be supervised if present when using a cooler. Operate and maintain your cooler so it can be enjoyed for years to come! Thank you for purchasing an IGLOO cooler! Stay safe!

The manufacturing date is imprinted in the plastic underneath the cooler. The recall covers various models, all similar—the tow handle is the problem.

