Nudity and billowing outfits banned on Cannes' red carpet

If you were hoping to wear a Gundam at Cannes—or nothing at all—know that such shenanigans will no longer be tolerated at the film industry's fanciest festival. The Hollywood Reporter noticed an update in the official charter prohibiting nudity and "voluminous ensembles."

Ahead of the start of the 2025 edition, the Cannes Film Festival has issued an updated red carpet dress code that effectively bans full nudity and "voluminous" ensembles. "For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted," per the festival on its official charter. "The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."

A Cannes rep cited French law and maybe mumbled something about safety; Vanity Fair offers a selection of the most unforgettable looks in Cannes' long history.

With the 78th Cannes Film Festival just a few days away, many of us are eagerly awaiting to see what celebrities from all over the world will be wearing to honor the art of film. Until then, do you remember the semi-transparent Prada ensemble worn by Uma Thurman at the presentation of Pulp Fiction in 1994? Or Princess Diana's triumphant arrival in 1987, draped in a flowing bluish gown? And what about those couples, now separated, with perfectly synchronized looks? Every year, Cannes remains the scene of a parade of gowns and jewels signed by the greatest fashion houses, to be admired on site or from the comfort of your sofa.

Don't worry, Chewy, you'll always be welcome at Telluride.

Previously:

• 'Ultimate' edit of Caligula debuts at Cannes

• Crazy guy with a gun shoots at Cannes film festival