Song about trying to impress your barber is far too relatable

You know how it is with barbers. You go in, describe what you want in terms that are far too vague, then spend the next hour or more trying to make awkward small talk like either of you are going to remember this conversation tomorrow. Not even a papal order has been enough to curb this behavior, and it gets even worse when the pair next to you are clearly having a better a time. As is his wont, Internet comedy musician and professional Australian Tom Cardy has put together a song capturing this very specific feeling.

One benefit of the looming AI singularity might be not having to deal with this anymore, but until then, we have this absolute banger to console us. The first visit to any new barber always feels like being on trial – the most you can hope for is a continuance.