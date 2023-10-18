Two of the biggest names in Internet comedy music join forces

Both Tom Cardy and Brian David Gilbert are well-known names on the Internet- the former for his almost mind-bogglingly technically talented music about extremely niche social situations (having to explain to someone that you don't work here; trying to figure out which bottle is soap and which bottle is hand sanitizer) and the latter for his sketches about equally weird albeit less relatable topics (homeowner's associations; anthropomorphic pumpkin cowboys).

Now, in a crossover of Avengers: Endgame-level magnitude, the two have combined their powers to create an extremely on-brand ballad about seeing strange beautiful things in a Rorschach test.

Is it bizarre? Yes. Should you also watch it right now? God, yes.