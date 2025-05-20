Lithuania's weirdest attraction: A belly sticking out of a wall

This brass lucky belly sculpture sticks out from the wall of a busy, cafe-lined, pedestrian street in Vilnius, Lithuania. There's a sign next to the sculpture that lets people know the purpose of this sculpture: rub the belly if you need some good luck.

From Atlas Obscura: "Inspiration for the sculpture came from an old story about the town's former mayor. He was interested in the success found by a local family—though they did not have much money, their sons made names for themselves, one as a merchant and the other as a craftsman. When the mayor asked their mother how she had raised such successful children, she replied, "what you stroke, grows." Every morning she would stroke one of her son's arms every morning and the other son's belly."

The sculpture was created by an artist named Romas Kvintas. He said lightheartedly that he used his own stomach as a reference for the piece. My favorite thing about this sculpture is the fact that it's just a belly with no other body parts, as if the wall itself grew a little tummy.

