Florida racists deport their own construction workers

Talk about shooting oneself in the foot, Florida does it again.

Florida's "The Villages," a MAGA retirement community, is experiencing long construction lead times because residents reported workers to ICE. No one thought about the impacts of their racism.

This thread is very good.

Previously:

• Florida woman impersonates ICE agent to kidnap ex-boyfriend's wife (and gets away with it, at first)

• Florida youth pastor threatened to call ICE on girl and family while coercing girl into sex, say police