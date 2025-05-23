An update from Physics Girl (video)

YouTuber Dianna Cowern is suffering from long COVID-induced ME/CFS. After several years, she is up and sharing her experience.

This is from the Open Medical Foundation in December of 2024:

Dianna Cowern, widely known as Physics Girl, has made significant contributions to science communication through her engaging and educational content. Her sudden absence from content creation raised concerns among her dedicated followers. Dianna's struggle with Long COVID has been both profound and challenging. Long COVID, a post-viral syndrome following COVID-19 infection, presents with a variety of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe. It can impact one or more systems, including the immune, cardiovascular, and neurological systems. While research has made progress, there are still no approved curative treatments for Long COVID, and management is largely symptomatic.

Previously:

• What happened to Dianna Cowern, aka Physics Girl

• The low-down on the potentially devastating effects of long COVID