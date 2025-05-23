Lena McDonald's Darkhollow Academy—you can surely guess the genre—suddenly stops being a novel and becomes something else partway through chapter 3.

Ash's scales darken as his fire magic heats the air around us. I've rewritten the passage to align more with J. Bree's style, which features more tension, gritty undertones, and raw emotional subtext beneath the supernatural elements. "We need to tell Kai," Roman says, his words coming out like gravel.

J. Bree is, of course, another author—and one who now has the dubious pleasure of receiving the sincerest form of flattery, even if it was an AI doing the imitating. And here's a passage in the work of K.C. Crowne.

Then, with a sudden bang, the exit door flies open.

Relief washes over me the instant I see Grigori standing in the open doorway.

They admitted to "using AI to make very minor edits," which maybe confirms Crowne hasn't read them either.

Hello everyone. This is KC Crowne using my PA's fb. Firstly, I want to say to that I understand your frustrations. To think that an author that you have enjoyed reading has Al generated books is understandably a cause for concern. I can assure everyone that all my books are written by me. I've been writing my books before Al came about. I've recently started the practice of using Al to make very minor edits. To be honest, I'm still learning about how to best use Al to make my reader's experience better but I can assure you that keeping my original voice strong is of utmost importance. I hope you can understand that enhancing the reader's experience is my ultimate goal. The last thing I would want is for my books to not be competitive in the market. Finally, I take full responsibility for the error in the file.

K.C. Crowne might have good reason to use their "PA's fb"…

It's been noted that the books touted by a new generation of online lit-fluencers are often perfectly clean, with uncreased spines and even shrinkwrap still on. Which is to say, not read. Consider that a perfect symmetry in the marketplace—books unread by their authors unread by the reviewers recommending them—is now being disrupted by people who do read them. Yet who are we to judge? 5 unread books is a BookTok poser's recos for June. 50000 unread books is the personal library of Umberto Eco.

