Lego builder's dream: Functional minifigure vending machine

Some of the most fun sets from LEGO in the last few years have been from LEGO Ideas, a program that allows fan-made creations to be submitted for consideration to be sold as official sets. Van Gogh's Starry Night and one of my favorites, the Ship in a Bottle, were both designed by fans.

The latest addition to the line is a vending machine that not only works but also dispenses LEGO minifigures.

Image: LEGO

After inserting a LEGO coin, a cleverly designed mechanism dispenses the disassembled minifigs in containers that are clear on one side and blue or yellow on the other.

Image: LEGO

The minfigs are a fun mix of retro designs like Castle and Classic Astronaut, and they each have an appropriate accessory. The Fabuland costumes are super cute.

Image: LEGO

The man in the flannel shirt is the designer, Rob Vangansewinkel from Belgium. He must be over the moon to be an official minifig, on top of the thrill of having his idea become a reality.

Image: LEGO

