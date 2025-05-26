Finally catch Mothman with these night vision binoculars

TL;DR: See up to 1,000 feet in total darkness, capture HD photos and video, and explore the night with these digital night vision binoculars—now just $89.99.

When the sun goes down and shadows start getting longer, you don't have to wonder what's out there; you can find out for yourself. Whether it's an opossum tucked into a tree branch or something a little more mysterious, these mini night vision binoculars are ready to bring the dark to life. And right now, you can grab them on sale for just $89.99 (MSRP $159.99).

Built for adventurers, late-night campers, cryptid seekers, and curious backyard explorers, these binoculars are surprisingly compact and easy to carry, perfect for tossing in a gear bag or glove compartment.

Unlike traditional binoculars that force you to squint through tiny eyepieces, this model features a built-in 2.4-inch HD screen, making it easy to scan the night with comfort and clarity. With 4x digital zoom and the ability to see up to 1,000 feet in total darkness, you'll have a clear view of whatever's lurking just out of sight.

And you won't just spot it, you'll capture it. The binoculars let you snap 1080p HD photos and record full-color video directly to a TF card (not included).— It makes it easy to review potential ghost sightings with your friends.

It's lightweight, USB-rechargeable, and includes a lanyard for quick access on the go. Whether you're hiking under the stars, exploring abandoned places, or just seeing what rustled the bushes near your campsite, these digital binoculars give your night a new edge.

Your next nighttime outing doesn't need to be full of guesswork. With these in hand, you'll have the vision to turn every sound in the dark into a story worth telling.

