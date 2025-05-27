Infrared contact lenses enable night vision without bulky goggles

Human vision is limited to a relatively narrow section of the electromagnetic spectrum. Night-vision goggles allow people to see infrared but are bulky and require power. According to a new study in the journal Cell, scientists have developed contact lenses that may one day allow night vision without goggles. The lenses use nanoparticles that absorb and convert infrared radiation to visible light, the same method used in goggles, but in a soft contact lens.

Scientists had previously achieved near-infrared vision in mice by injecting nanoparticles directly into the eye, but this is an invasive and potentially risky procedure to attempt on humans. The nanoparticle lenses allow wearers to see infrared light sources with open or closed eyes. In addition, unlike the green hue of goggles, the lenses produce images in multiple colors. Wearers can see the infrared spectrum more clearly through closed eyes, as the eyelids block visible light.

However, infrared contacts currently have some significant limitations. They can only detect very bright infrared sources, and the images are blurry. Although the lenses currently cannot replace traditional night-vision technology, there are some potential uses. A simple code, like Morse, could be communicated using infrared, or it could be used to detect anti-counterfeiting marks.

Some scientists also have practical and ethical concerns about the technology. Glen Jeffery, a neuroscientist at University College London specializing in eye health, told Nature, "I cannot think of any application that would not be fundamentally simpler with infrared goggles. Evolution has avoided this for a good reason."

Previously:

• Oregon city would like people to stop putting googly eyes on artwork

• 'In Your Eyes' by Peter Gabriel, performed by chickens

• Googly eyes can help sell 'ugly' produce

• People are increasingly mistaking glue for eye drops. Try not to do that.