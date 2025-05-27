Solve 16 cartoonish crimes in this award-winning cooperative board game

If "Where's Waldo?" is too easy (or dull) for you, give MicroMacro: Crime City a try. In this cooperative tabletop game, players use task cards and a giant-sized, ultra-detailed, black-and-white cartoon drawing of a densely populated city to solve 16 crimes, one at a time.

Each crime has its own packet of cards. For example, one crime starts with the following description: "A man was shot dead in a dark corner west of the market square. Many people heard the shot, but there is no trace of the perpetrator." The card shows a man lying on the ground next to a bag of french fries. His eyes are X'd out, indicating he's dead. The first task card asks you to find the crime scene. That's your cue to pore over the map and find the spot where the victim was murdered. Once you find it, you draw the next task card and start searching for that clue. By the end, you will have solved a complex crime. It takes about 45 minutes to complete a crime.

The game set comes with a magnifying glass, which you'll need unless you have excellent eyesight.

The MicroMacro website has a playable demo with a small section of the city, but the paper version (75 x 110 cm) is a more fun.

Murder theme notwithstanding, there's nothing particularly gruesome about the game and young kids will have fun playing it.

Previously:

• Tabletop gamer's gift guide for 2019

• The emergent complexity of Hexopolis: a strategy game with infinite possibilities

• 'The Last Gig' is a cool new board game of life in a touring punk rock band

• 5 bizarre board games you should try playing just once

• What's new in tabletop gaming? (April edition)

• In search of an awesome general interest gaming magazine