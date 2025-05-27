Streaming: Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre's "STERLING"

Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre is sharing some great stuff from their archives! Check out Jim Turner as 1982 Senate Candidate Sterling Dell Zell!

Sunny Side will release videos from STERLING, a 35 comedy video series, on YouTube, TikTok and INSTAGRAM, Monday through Friday starting May 26, 2025.

Sterling Dell Zell was created to be the host of Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre's "The Blob Grows Up," one of twenty five comedy plays the troupe wrote and performed at clubs and colleges across the country. Hollywood actor Jim Turner co-founded the company and performs the over-the-top hilarious role.

Sterling ran for the Senate in December of 1982 and the first video in STERLING is a promotion for that unsuccessful campaign.