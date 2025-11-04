Why horror icons work best when they're stupidly simple

I don't think it's controversial to say that the best horror icons are the simple ones. Michael Myers is a big guy with a knife. Jason is a big guy with a machete. Leatherface is a big guy with a chainsaw. Things get weird when people start introducing lore.

Take Slenderman. I get why he's scary—he's a big spooky creature with no face. But tell me he's actually an interdimensional demon who posts pages to harvest people's fear and occasionally convinces teenagers to commit murder, and I'll start feeling like we're straying from the core concept. Sketch comedians Chris and Jack (the latter of whom voiced Sokka on Avatar—fun fact) understand this perfectly. What the hell is a Mothman, anyway?

Unfortunately, the answers you seek aren't contained in this sketch. But it is really funny.