Commodore 64 gets true HDMI upgrade for modern TV sets

It's the "Oh" moment for nostalgic grown-ups excitedly revisiting the computers of their childhoods: how do I plug the damned thing into a modern TV? Though it's nothing an adapter box of some kind can't handle, Side Projects Lab went all the way and created a complete HDMI upgrade for the Commodore 64.

The project was inspired by work by [Copper Dragon], who whipped up a nifty RGB output board. This device worked by reading the inputs to the C64's VIC II graphics chip, which it then used to recreate a pixel-perfect video frames to then produce a quality analog video output. [Side Projects Lab] figured the same interception technique would be useful for producing a quality HDMI output.

There is a HDMI-equipped emulated Commodore 64 called the C64 Maxi, but it costs as much as a current-gen game console.

