When baby gets attention for crawling, hilarious dog also begins to crawl (video)

When a one-year-old baby excited his family by learning to crawl, his Staffordshire bull terrier felt left out. So the hilarious pup began to crawl as well, dragging his legs and torso along the floor.

And even when the baby was done and sat up to play, the doggo kept up the act, even giving the camera a side-eye to make sure the adult in the room was watching him. (See video below, posted by smokeythebluestaffy.)

Just goes to show you're never too young to teach a silly dog new tricks.

Via Newsweek



