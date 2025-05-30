Senator Joni Ernst smirks, shrugs off Medicaid concerns with morbid retort (video)

Iowa Republican Joni Ernst thinks people can go without healthcare as we're all going to die eventually, anyway.

Showing the empathy we've come to expect of a Republican Senator Joni Ernst pretty much told people to suck it up, when hearing complaints about cuts to Medicaid. Lawmakers should be forced to use the healthcare systems they legislate for the rest of us, and not be allowed to give themselves a much better plan.

The Iowa Republican tried to justify the cuts — which are expected to kick at least 10 million people off the health care program — during a town hall event today, an attendee appeared to yell out: "People are going to die!" Ernst began to respond but then stopped herself, exasperated. "Well, we all are going to die," she said, smirking as the audience jeered. RollingStone

