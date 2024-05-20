Pit Viper Shades condemns a homophobic Republican

A sunglasses company doesn't want to be associated with a homophobic Republican who wears their shades.

Pit Viper shades, sunglasses that look like something Marty McFly wore in Back to the Future 2, found that a Nazi-Adjacent Missouri GOP Secretary of State candidate, Valentina Gomez, was wearing their shades. Pit Viper quickly donated the money from the sale of her glasses to an LBGTQA+ charity and disavowed any association with the Republican.

When Trump's Nazi dinner companion enters the chat, the distinction between right and wrong becomes abundantly clear.

via MTN