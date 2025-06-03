Musk set to evict residents living near Texas Starbase

Hey, did you hear? It's been scientifically proven that dickheads are 80 times more likely to make dick moves. Just check out this case study: According to Gizmodo, Elon Musk's airborne demolitions company, SpaceX, recently won the right to incorporate the land around their (editorial eye roll) Starbase, located in Boca Chica, Texas. If you've never been there, Boca Chica is a little piece of heaven for the overheated proletariat.

At the end of a long road, you'll find drive-on access to miles of beach, warm water, and a little taste of the freedom that many of us seldom have access to. There's a smattering of houses and ranches along the beach access road. They'd been there for decades before Musk's flunkies started building rocket-making infrastructure. Most of them are nothing special, except perhaps to the folks who own them. If Musk has his way, those folks will be kicked to the curb — the gravel shoulder of their road.

It's been less than a month since Elon Musk got his dream town in Boca Chica, Texas, and Starbase is already a nuisance. The SpaceX town has issued a memo to residents about a new zoning ordinance and updated citywide map that could impact how they use their property.

Starbase, Texas, sent the memo to residents who own property within a "mixed-use district" that will allow for "residential, office, retail, and small-scale service uses," according to a copy of the memo obtained by CNBC. The company town is set to hold a hearing on June 23 at city hall to allow for public comment on its new zoning plan "THAT WILL DETERMINE WHETHER YOU MAY LOSE THE RIGHT TO CONTINUE USING YOUR PROPERTY FOR ITS CURRENT USE," the memo read in all caps.

Classy.

Given that SpaceX has already been caught pissing all over the area around Starbase's delicate ecology, ignoring EPA regulations and making sketchy land deals with Texas government officials, it's hard to find any of this surprising.