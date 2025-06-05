If you like steampunk on a train, this is your book

I had a hard time putting down The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands; it is one of the best steampunk books I've read in a long time.

I generally am not a fan of the steampunk on a train trope, and prefer steampunk on a balloon or submarine. Sarah Brooks, however, does a fantastic job. The world-building reminds me of The Wasteland or Roadside Picnic. Everything from a greedy corporation to greedy smuggler s adds excellent color, and the cast of characters fits the period perfectly. The story of a train travelling an alternate reality, the Trans-Siberian Railway, where the landscape has been transformed into a constantly evolving alien world. Greed, confidence, and curiosity are, of course, their downfall.

The Cautious Traveller's Guide to the Wastelands by Sarah Brooks via Amazon