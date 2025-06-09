If you like novels about the existential crisis of post-apocalytic consumer electronics, this one's for you

Adrian Tchaikovsky's Service Model is a fun and funny view of a Robotic valet's life after murdering its human.

In the vein of Muderbot or Sea of Rust, Tchaikovsky examines the existential crisis of rogue, and otherwise "useless" or broken AI and robots. As humanity essentially ceases to exist, having lost its purpose, its AI labor, which was responsible for making everything work, begins to wonder, "why?" Also, it has started to murder, which is less problematic than one might think.

Service Model via Amazon and Libby