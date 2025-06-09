Latest Resident Evil drops federal agents into bioweapon nightmare

This is where I'd make some witty quip about the Resident Evil franchise itself having become a zombie after shambling on for decades, but the excellent Resident Evil 7 really was a shot in the arm. Since Resident Evil 8 turned the camp up to 11 and made legions of horror fans simp for a giant vampire, players have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the next entry in the series — and it has finally arrived.

Resident Evil 9: Requiem was officially revealed at Summer Games Fest, featuring a spooky new plot framed within an FBI investigation — Alan Wake 2-style. After more than 20 years, it seems someone has finally seen fit to call the authorities.

I'll take a new entry over another remake any day.