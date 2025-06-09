Latest Resident Evil drops federal agents into bioweapon nightmare

Resident Evil Requiem. Screengrab via PlayStation on YouTube Resident Evil Requiem. Screengrab via PlayStation on YouTube

This is where I'd make some witty quip about the Resident Evil franchise itself having become a zombie after shambling on for decades, but the excellent Resident Evil 7 really was a shot in the arm. Since Resident Evil 8 turned the camp up to 11 and made legions of horror fans simp for a giant vampire, players have been eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the next entry in the series — and it has finally arrived.

Resident Evil 9: Requiem was officially revealed at Summer Games Fest, featuring a spooky new plot framed within an FBI investigation — Alan Wake 2-style. After more than 20 years, it seems someone has finally seen fit to call the authorities.

I'll take a new entry over another remake any day.