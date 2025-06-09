Over or under? The debate tearing this nation, and your bathroom, apart

This Wikipedia article explores the surprisingly contentious topic of toilet paper orientation. While some people insist that toilet paper should hang down over the roll, others are equally passionate about it hanging under the roll. Both sides present compelling arguments, and personally, I'm torn.

The over position offers several advantages: it prevents knuckles from touching potentially grimy walls, makes the loose end easier to find and grab, allows the last sheet to be folded (indicating a cleaned bathroom), and displays any decorative patterns as the manufacturer intended. Meanwhile, the under position keeps the loose end hidden for a neater look, prevents unrolling by curious toddlers or playful cats, and helps prevent unwanted unrolling in moving vehicles like RVs.

One's stance on toilet paper orientation should definitely be discussed before becoming roommates with someone. Otherwise, shared bathrooms can become battlegrounds of passive-aggressive roll flipping. I'm amused that there's an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to this serious matter — I hope one day we can put our differences aside and accept each other's toilet paper, no matter how it's oriented.

