Blitz Royale is the best Fortnite yet

Fortnite but faster! Blitz Royale is a faster-paced, smaller island with fewer players. The fun is amplified.

Winning a solo match of battle royale always feels so good, but burning 20-30 minutes per match to get sent back to the lobby without a victory royale is a bummer. Now, you can cycle through matches much faster. Landing for more shields, weapons, and some boons, and packed with high powered loot, the game just rolls.

