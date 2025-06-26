Viral AI video reimagines DC elite as brutal crime bosses

A surreal music video reimagines America's political elite as violent crime bosses. Joe Biden rides in a wheelchair, flanked by attack dogs, while Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kamala Harris prowl looted grocery store aisles with heavy weaponry. A tearful Elon Musk begs for mercy amid burning cityscapes. Kanye West marches through the chaos in full SS regalia, while President Trump brandishes assault weapons and marches in a military parade.

The video's hyperrealistic AI-generated footage, produced by The Dor Brothers, transforms Washington, D.C., into a an urban dystopian battleground.

"The distance between reality and satire gets smaller and smaller," observes one YouTube commenter.

"If someone woke up from a 10-year coma and wanted to get up to speed, I'd show them this and say nothing," writes another.

