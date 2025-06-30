Squid Game takes over Fortnite, once again defeating the point of the show

Season 3 of Squid Game has come and gone, leaving considerably less impact than Season 2, which in turn left considerably less impact than Season 1. Far be it from Fortnite to miss out on a cross-promotion, though. Both Fortnite and Squid Game focus on battle royales motivated by money, after all, so it feels like a match made in heaven.

Similarly to Star Wars before it, Squid Game is getting a whole designated mini-season, with a new map, functioning minigames, on-theme weapons, and, of course, what it's all about: a shop full of cosmetics to spend your hard-earned V-bucks on.

Every possible configuration of words about how Squid Game being spun into a massive franchise undercuts the explicit anti-capitalist message of the show has already been formed. I'm just going to settle for noting how tired I am of seeing those masks everywhere.