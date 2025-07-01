Mysterious $20k Bitcoin transfer to Satoshi Nakamoto's untouched wallet adds to its $117 billion frozen since creator's disappearance in 2011

Someone just threw $20,000 into the digital equivalent of a black hole — an untouched Bitcoin address belonging to the Satoshi Nakamoto.

The transfer, made June 30 to Nakamoto's original wallet address, adds to the $117 billion in Bitcoin that's been frozen there since 2011, when Bitcoin's inventor disappeared without a trace.

The $20,000 is one of many puzzling one-way transfers to this dead-end address. Some appear to be costly mistakes — wrong digits entered during exchange withdrawals. Others might be intentional tributes, like digital flowers left at a crypto shrine. In February, someone sent $200,000 worth of Bitcoin to Nakamoto's wallet after withdrawing funds from Binance. "A $1.17 million transfer occurred one year ago from address bc1***6v2," reports Crypto News, "representing the largest single donation on record. This was followed by smaller amounts, including $67,790 two years ago and $41,670 three years ago."

