Secretary of Homeland Security and noted puppy slayer Kristi Noem claims a man attempted to eat himself rather than fly the unfriendly skies.

"I was talking to some marshals… They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home, and while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself and they had to get him off and get him medical attention," said DHS chief Kristi Noem.

I am unclear as to how this gentleman's dietary restrictions come into play, but I am also unfamiliar with cannibalism. I'd think a cannibal eating oneself would be as unlikely as another omnivore choosing to self-terminate by chomping down, but bow to Noem's expertise. This reminds me of Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky's story about the unbitten elbow.