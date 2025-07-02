Somehow, this warehouse full of fireworks exploded (video)

The United States of America celebrates its independence from the United Kingdom by setting off a whole lotta fireworks. Sometimes, they go off early.

At 6 pm on Tuesday, July 1st, the town of Esparto, California, was rocked by a massive explosion. A warehouse packed with fireworks mysteriously exploded. CalFire and arson investigators are hard at work. It is a shame these fireworks did not make it into our cities, to be set off over the next 90 days in a constant barrage of dog terrorizing, fire-starting chaos.

