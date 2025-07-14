Nunchuck Tylor's message of positivity

Nunchuck Tylor is a hero for today's troubling times. I value his positive outlook, his words of affirmation, and keeping track of his randomly appearing and disappearing lightbulbs.

Tylor seems to be living his dreams, which is the message. You don't have to dream fancy, you just have to love what you dream, and swing nunchucks at anything that gets in your way. A chipper theme song that you can adapt to any situation is also helpful. I find the "Nunchuck Tylor Song" to be quite an earworm.

