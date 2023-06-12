Singer-songwriter corook spreads positivity in a difficult world

Jennifer Sandlin
A frog hat like the one corook wears. Photo: Jennifer Sandlin

Meet Nashville-based singer-songwriter Corinne Savage, who goes by the name "corook." I absolute love their music—it's sweet and heartfelt and uplifting, and exactly the antidote I need for all of my constant doomscrolling. 

Watch their latest video, the absolutely delightful "If I Were a Fish," featuring Olivia Barton. It includes these lyrics with a positive message that we all probably need to hear:

Why is everybody on the internet so mean? 

Why is everybody so afraid of what they've never seen? 

If I was scrolling through and I saw me 

Flopping around and singing my song 

I'd say damn they're cute and sing along  

How lucky are we 

Of all the fish in the sea  

You get to be you 

And I get to be me  

Just let them be mean 

We're as free as can be 

To be the you-est of you  

And the me-est of me

They also recently announced on their Instagram that they're going on their first headline tour this Fall, so you can catch carook live starting September 5, 2023 in Atlanta. The tour continues until October 15, ending in Austin.