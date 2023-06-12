Singer-songwriter corook spreads positivity in a difficult world

Meet Nashville-based singer-songwriter Corinne Savage, who goes by the name "corook." I absolute love their music—it's sweet and heartfelt and uplifting, and exactly the antidote I need for all of my constant doomscrolling.

Watch their latest video, the absolutely delightful "If I Were a Fish," featuring Olivia Barton. It includes these lyrics with a positive message that we all probably need to hear:

Why is everybody on the internet so mean? Why is everybody so afraid of what they've never seen? If I was scrolling through and I saw me Flopping around and singing my song I'd say damn they're cute and sing along How lucky are we Of all the fish in the sea You get to be you And I get to be me Just let them be mean We're as free as can be To be the you-est of you And the me-est of me

They also recently announced on their Instagram that they're going on their first headline tour this Fall, so you can catch carook live starting September 5, 2023 in Atlanta. The tour continues until October 15, ending in Austin.