Why "banana flavoring" doesn't taste like bananas

A fantastic story from the dawn of manufactured candy and involving the legendary Gros Michel, "banana flavor" is the product of science and convenience.

Jello "banana cream" in a banana cream pie is an overwhelming dose of banana flavor for me. I do not know what goes into the pie at Los Angeles' famed Apple Pan, but it is the best.

