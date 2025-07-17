"Happy birthday, you were born during a cabbage recall": this website tells you what was happening when you entered the world

On Birthday Headlines, you can see the stuff that was going on in the world the day you were born. Simply type in your birthday and then click "show headlines." If you're lucky, you'll find out that something really cool and exciting happened on the day you were born. If you're unlucky, all your birthday news will be disappointing, and you'll have to do a Google search to try and find other interesting facts that align with your birthday to make yourself feel better (this may or may not have happened to me after using the site).

From the Birthday Headlines creator: "I was wondering if anything interesting on the news was going on when I was born, and decided to create this website for fun. The purpose is to show people what was going on when they were born. With this website I've found out that it was a pretty slow news day on my birthday, but I bet it would feel cool to know a historical event happened on your birthday.

"The data used in this project is provided by the New York Times API. They have by far the best API I was able to find, with articles dating back to the 1950s. There weren't any other major newspapers that had an API with close to as much data. The closest was the Guardian API, but theirs only went back to the 1990s. I decided to only use articles from the New York Times because their API was by far the best. This tool works if you have a birthday after the 1950s or so."

