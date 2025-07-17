These long exposure photos of planes look like real-life Mario Kart tracks

These long exposure photos of aircrafts taking off look like real life Mario Kart tracks. In this stunning collection of photos shared on Reddit, you can see the light trails left behind from plane takeoffs. They curve through the sky like roller coasters made of light.

You can take photos like this by mounting your own camera on a tripod, setting a long shutter speed, and taking the photos in low light to make the trails of the airplanes pop. The flashing lights on the plane create the dotted line you can see in the middle of the trail in the photos. The steady lights create the edges of the trail.

My favorite is slide number two, where the entire trail is glowing with a blue color. I love that they're all made by simply using long exposure, without any added editing or AI.

