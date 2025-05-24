This jazz band turns Mario Kart into a live musical experience

Usa-Pyon / Shutterstock.com Usa-Pyon / Shutterstock.com

Mario Kart Band is a full jazz band out of Columbus, Ohio. Their schtick is, unsurprisingly, playing jazz versions of Mario Kart music. However, they play it while real players race on a big screen, and it looks like an absolute blast. According to the band's Instagram, they play regular gigs, so anyone in the Columbus area should check them out.

@stepoutcolumbus

They're back… you CANNOT miss this! The live band that's taking Columbus by storm is playing a huge show at Land-Grant's Beer Garden. If you haven't experienced it yet, it's time to change that… 🏎️ Mario Kart Band at Land-Grant 424 W Town St, Columbus, OH 43215 May 30 7 – 10 PM #mariokart #mariobros #marioband #mariokartband #columbusoh #columbusohio #thingstodo

♬ Mario like action game 2 – Jun Takahashi

In 2014, Mario Kart Direct featured a different jazz band, possibly the OG Mario Kart Band, playing several tracks.

Another smaller band plays along to Mario Kart in London.

@halibutsldn

London's coolest event is back at Juju's in East London in November and it's not one to be missed! 🙌🏽 #livemusiclondon #bricklane #mariokart #jazzband

♬ original sound – halibutslondon

Hopefully, the notoriously litigious Nintendo will accept this as a perfectly reasonable fan performance and leave everyone alone.

Previously:
A real-life Mario Kart course made with Lego cars
Pedro Pascal stars in the grimdark Mario Kart reboot you've been waiting for
Here's how you can build the next 'Mario Kart' and 'Fortnite'
Supersized Lego Mario Kart rolls into town