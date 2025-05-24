This jazz band turns Mario Kart into a live musical experience

Mario Kart Band is a full jazz band out of Columbus, Ohio. Their schtick is, unsurprisingly, playing jazz versions of Mario Kart music. However, they play it while real players race on a big screen, and it looks like an absolute blast. According to the band's Instagram, they play regular gigs, so anyone in the Columbus area should check them out.

In 2014, Mario Kart Direct featured a different jazz band, possibly the OG Mario Kart Band, playing several tracks.

Another smaller band plays along to Mario Kart in London.

Hopefully, the notoriously litigious Nintendo will accept this as a perfectly reasonable fan performance and leave everyone alone.

