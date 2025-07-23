US citizen hospitalized after ICE encounter at the supermarket

Angel Pima is in the hospital after being beaten by ICE agents outside an Ontario, California Stater Brothers market.

While attempting to inform federal agents that he was indeed a US citizen and offering his identification, Angel Pima describes being ignored and beaten. Having lost consciousness twice, after having his head smashed against the ground, Lima is in the hospital.

"They were shoving my head against the ground, elbowed me and they used, forcefully, a baton to really pierce my side," Pina told Eyewitness News. Pina says he tried explaining to the agents that he is American, but they ignored him. "I told them where I was born, I had an ID, I had a social, I had a birth certificate," he said. "None of the ICE agents that were on scene, they didn't' care about none of that." He was released when a supervisor showed up. Pina's family said he's in the hospital after he passed out twice and couldn't stop vommitting. They believe he was given a concussion by the agents as they placed him under arrest. ABC7

Previously:

