Watch a brave farmer rescue his goat from a huge snake using a clever trick

Watch a courageous farmer save his goat from a huge snake. When a farmer discovers that a large, dangerous snake has wrapped itself around his sweet little goat, he handles the situation like a total badass. The farmer calmly removes the snake in a genius way.

To remove the snake, the farmer uses a hollow plastic pipe to swoop up the snake's head, and then its body. Once the snake is in the tube and unable to bite anyone, the farmer pulls it away from the little goat. The goat was left unharmed and seemed utterly oblivious to the whole ordeal.

If you live near dangerous snakes, this could be a good trick to keep in your back pocket if you need to save someone from being bitten. It looks like this wasn't the farmer's first time having to pull out this maneuver. I'm so glad that he was able to save the little goat.

See also: Have you ever heard a goat snore?