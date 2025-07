This recipe is based on the mac salad found at L&L BBQ and is pretty darn close.

Hawaiian BBQ is one of my favorites. I have made Kaluha pork and chicken Katsu before, but the mac salad always eluded me. The secrets lie in this video.

Previously:

• How Seattle became the teriyaki capitol of the United States

• 'Freedom Franks' are red, white, and blue hot dogs, flavored with vanilla, fruit punch, and blue razzberry