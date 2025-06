This short video tells the history of Seattle's apparently signature dish: teriyaki.

I thought Seattle's most notable food landmarks would either be: dudes throwing fish at you, Dick's Delux burger, Ivar's, or Starbucks Coffee, but I'm now told that what the town is known for is teriyaki. It all started with Toshi seeing a place for an affordable teriyaki-only joint.

Here America's Test Kitchen visits Toshi's:

Previously:

• Costco now selling prepper food buckets for the imminent apocalypse