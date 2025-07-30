"New discrepancies" found in Epstein jail video

Yesterday, the FBI claimed that there was no "missing minute" in security footage of billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's last night in jail. Perhaps they were trying to get in front of an incoming bombshell: "CBS News investigation of Jeffrey Epstein jail video reveals new discrepancies." Moreover, it undermines officials' claim that no one had entered the area where Epstein was housed when he died.

It's a claim that's been repeated by other top federal officials, including FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, who said on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" in May, "There's video clear as day — he's the only person in there and the only person coming out." But a CBS News analysis of the video the FBI made public earlier this month reveals that the recording doesn't provide a clear view of the entrance to Epstein's cell block — one of several contradictions between officials' descriptions of the video and the video itself. CBS News also digitally reconstructed the Special Housing Unit, or SHU, where Epstein was held, using diagrams and descriptions from the 2023 report on Epstein released by the Justice Department inspector general. The CBS News review found the video does little to provide evidence to support claims that were later made by federal officials. Additionally, CBS News has identified multiple inconsistencies between that report and the video that raise serious questions about the accuracy of witness statements and the thoroughness of the government's investigation.

Rationally, it seems unlikely that many of the elite tourists visiting Epstein's private island did anything illegal there, even if some did and the rest foolishly subjected themselves to blackmail. And rationally, it seems crazy to think (and cynical to suggest) that he was murdered in prison and the government covered it up. But they have ensured that no-one can see the available evidence in the first case and now been caught red-handed tampering with and falsely describing the evidence in the latter case. All bets are off.