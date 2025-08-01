Dogs are mysteriously falling ill and dying in a Venice Beach neighborhood

The Venice Canals neighborhood in Los Angeles has seen seven dogs die, and eleven more have suffered a sudden onset of lethargy, nausea, and seizures.

Regardless of breed, age or level of activity, dogs in the neighborhood have been indiscriminately affected by the elusive symptoms, Krause said. She added that neighbors had floated various theories about potential causes in the absence of local government assistance. They wondered if a popular flea medicine was the cause, Krause said. "Someone else told me that there was algae growing that's making seals sick. … The only common theme was that everybody had walked their dogs in the canal." SFGate

Theories abound, but as yet nothing has been identified as the cause.

"The stench along the eastern side of the canals is horrific. You have to hold your breath to avoid getting sick from the smell," said resident Elaine Scott. "It has never smelled this bad." Meanwhile, warning signs previously posted around a home at 28th Avenue and Ocean Front Walk were removed Tuesday morning. The new tenant told Westside Current the property owner had sent someone to clean up a white powdery substance believed to be ant repellent. A neighbor said she witnessed a man sweeping up the powder and disposing of it in a trash can near the garage. WestsideCurrent

Hopefully, the results of a necropsy will explain it soon.

