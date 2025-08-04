Noem announces plans to replicate Alligator Alcatraz model across multiple states

If you've ever wondered how history's monsters sold concentration camps to the public, it wasn't with cackling villainy – it was with bland bureaucratic language about "protective custody" and "maintaining public order."

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, following that time-honored playbook, wants us to appreciate the innovative efficiency of "Alligator Alcatraz," a facility that – as reported in The Hill – features maggot-infested food and enough insects to make ancient Egypt's plagues look like a picnic.

Just as Heinrich Himmler once assured Germans their concentration camps were run with "discipline and order" to "protect the nation," Noem describes her swamp prisons as "strategically designed" facilities ensuring "quick turnarounds." The remorseless puppy-killer plans to replicate this model across Arizona, Nebraska, and Louisiana, all conveniently placed by runways for maximum "processing efficiency."

Republican officials aren't even trying to hide the cruelty anymore, bragging about the scorching heat and dangerous wildlife like they're pitching a particularly sadistic reality show. Himmler tried to keep his atrocities secret, because he knew many German citizens would balk at the horror of them. But for the MAGA party, open depravity is a virtue.

