The perfect laptop for kids, klutzes, and chaotic neutrals

TL;DR: Great back-to-school laptop: 71% off this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook! Limited supplies available.

The school year's about to start, which means it's time to play the annual game of "How long will this device survive?" If you're shopping for a laptop that won't break your bank account in two, this refurbished Lenovo Chromebook is going for just $79.99 with free shipping until they sell out — and we don't expect them to last long.

This thing is perfect for chaotic backpacks, mysterious locker environments, and shared dorm desks covered in half-eaten granola bars. It's a touchscreen model with a foldable hinge, so your kid can pretend it's a tablet, or you can fold it back in class and pretend you're paying attention.

Spec-wise, it's got 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a quad-core Intel chip that's surprisingly zippy for a 2018 model. It runs Chrome OS, so it's fully stocked with apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and all the other Google stuff kids use.

Yes, it's refurbished (grade "B," so expect a little scuff here or there), but that's also what makes it an ideal candidate for anyone prone to leaving things on buses, in cafeterias, or "somewhere in the house." And, when you accidentally add your own scuffs, it's not the end of the world, right?

Order your affordable Chromebook for $79.99 with free shipping while you still can (MSRP $284.99)!

Lenovo 300E 11.6″ Touchscreen Chromebook (2018) 4GB RAM 32GB Storage (Refurbished)

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.