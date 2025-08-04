Woman stuffs 2-year-old in luggage, gets arrested

A New Zealand bus driver noticed a bag moving curiously, and got quite a surprise when he opened it.

Police officers in Kaiwaka, a small town in New Zealand, arrested a 27-year-old woman who was transporting a 2-year-old in her suitcase stored in a bus's luggage compartment. Luckily, the bus driver noticed something was up, and the kid was taken to safety before any physical harm could occur.

"The driver became concerned when he noticed the bag moving. When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the two-year-old girl," New Zealand Police said a statement. The woman, 27, has been arrested and charged with ill-treatment/neglect of a child. "The little girl was reported to be very hot, but otherwise appeared physically unharmed," police said. She has been taken to hospital, where she is undergoing a medical assessment, they added. The relationship between the woman and the child has not been disclosed. BBC

