Inside the world of weaverbirds: nature's most meticulous nest builders

Weaverbirds are beautiful little creatures who make nests by intricately weaving plants. The male weaverbirds are the ones who make the nests, and they do it to impress the lady weaverbirds. The lady weaverbirds are tough critics though, and often ignore nests that aren't sturdy or green enough.

It can take years for a weaverbird to perfect their nest-making skills. I can't imagine the disappointment the weaverbirds must feel when their nest gets shut down, but they seem to handle it in a demure manner. This video gives a peek inside their world.

In the video you'll see the weaverbirds in action, building their nests together. They work side by side. If this were a reality show, I'd watch every episode down to the season finale where the completed nests get judged, and only some pass the test.

