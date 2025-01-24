Watching birds up close and personal

TL;DR: I usually bird-watch during the warmer months, but this solar-powered smart bird feeder has helped me see my favorite birds without leaving the house for $94.99 (reg. $149).

I'm an avid bird-watcher during the spring, summer, and even autumn months. Unfortunately, I can't really do that when it feels like 5 degrees out. I've always hated how I have to pause my bird-watching activities come wintertime, but now, I might never have to miss out on the fun.

How? It's because I have the BirdHi, a a smart solar-powered and camera-equipped bird feeder that lets me see my favorite avian friends up close and personal. It didn't cost an arm and a leg, either, coming in at only $94.99 (reg. $149) with free shipping!

As a vivid ornithologist, I have my fair share of bird feeders in my garden and front yard, but this one is a serious upgrade. Unlike the brightly colored ones I usually have, this one is designed to blend in with the nature around my home, making any bird more comfortable with flying down for a quick snack break.

Plus, when they land, I can see all the feathered beauties with this smart bird feeder's 2.5K camera, which even comes with night vision so I can bird-watch clearly at any time of day. And since I'm no walking encyclopedia, I especially love how it comes with AI-powered bird recognition to help you identify your visitors more easily.

I'm not a fan of squirrels—and neither are the birds—so I appreciated how this bird feeder came with protection from squirrel interference. Plus, it helped that it came with a two-way microphone, which let me yell at unwanted squirrel visitors and even interact with the cardinals and robins that stopped by!

And aside from braving the cold to set up my BirdHi, I haven't had to touch it since, thanks to its solar-powered battery.

If you're a fellow bird enthusiast, you'll definitely want to check out the BirdHi smart bird feeder, especially since it's now just $94.99 with free shipping. Act now while supplies last!

