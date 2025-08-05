US Park Service to restore statue of traitor

Strong-armed by the President into displaying MAGA's alternate version of history, Confederate "heroes" are back in the National Park Service.

The National Park Service is planning to restore and reinstall a statue of Albert Pike, a Confederate general and Freemason leader, that was toppled during Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020. "The restoration aligns with federal responsibilities under historic preservation law as well as recent executive orders to beautify the nation's capital and re-instate pre-existing statues," the National Park Service said in a statement, pointing to President Trump's executive order on Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful and the executive order on Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History. NPR

Removing signage at parks explaining history, when it irks some MAGA, has become part of the NPS job. Reinstalling statues that honor Confederates is a step beyond that, but it is what the Trump Administration wants. Renaming bases, warships, and anything they can after themselves or other odious characters in history.

