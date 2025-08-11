AOL to end dial-up internet service

Elwood Edwards, the voice actor famous as the voice of AOL ("You've got Mail!"), passed away last year at 74. And now AOL's dial-up internet service will join him in death. An announcement posted to its website set the last day as September 29.

AOL routinely evaluates its products and services and has decided to discontinue Dial-up Internet. This service will no longer be available in AOL plans. As a result, on September 30, 2025 this service and the associated software, the AOL Dialer software and AOL Shield browser, which are optimized for older operating systems and dial-up internet connections, will be discontinued.

This change will not affect any other benefits in your AOL plan, which you can access any time on your AOL plan dashboard. To manage or cancel your account, visit MyAccount.