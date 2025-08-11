Claims OceanGate knew the Titan had delaminated and dove anyway

US Coast Guard analysis of the OceanGate disaster shows the submersible had audibly, dramatically delaminated seven dives before the terrible incident.

Coast Guard analysis shows that a deafening crack was heard several dives before the OceanGate Titan imploded. It seems all deep-sea exploration experts, including Stockton Rush, knew they were not only taking huge risks with the design, but repeatedly using the submersible after it had begun to show terrible signs of failure, was a path to death. This video claims OceanGate was criminally negligent.

